The Vermont Catamounts (2-0) host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) at HTC Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU. There is no line set for the game.

Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Vermont Betting Records & Stats

Vermont won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Vermont's .586 ATS win percentage (17-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Charleston (SC)'s .581 mark (18-13-0 ATS Record).

Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 72.7 152.8 66.9 134.1 137.1 Charleston (SC) 80.1 152.8 67.2 134.1 150.1

Additional Vermont Insights & Trends

Last year, the Catamounts scored 72.7 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 67.2 the Cougars allowed.

Vermont went 12-4 against the spread and 18-2 overall last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 17-12-0 14-15-0 Charleston (SC) 18-13-0 13-18-0

Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vermont Charleston (SC) 13-1 Home Record 15-1 9-6 Away Record 11-2 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 80.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.3 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.5 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

