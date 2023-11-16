Vermont vs. Charleston (SC): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Vermont Catamounts (2-0) host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) at HTC Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU. There is no line set for the game.
Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: HTC Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Vermont Betting Records & Stats
- Vermont won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Vermont's .586 ATS win percentage (17-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Charleston (SC)'s .581 mark (18-13-0 ATS Record).
Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Vermont
|72.7
|152.8
|66.9
|134.1
|137.1
|Charleston (SC)
|80.1
|152.8
|67.2
|134.1
|150.1
Additional Vermont Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Catamounts scored 72.7 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 67.2 the Cougars allowed.
- Vermont went 12-4 against the spread and 18-2 overall last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Vermont
|17-12-0
|14-15-0
|Charleston (SC)
|18-13-0
|13-18-0
Vermont vs. Charleston (SC) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Vermont
|Charleston (SC)
|13-1
|Home Record
|15-1
|9-6
|Away Record
|11-2
|7-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|80.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.3
|69.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.5
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
