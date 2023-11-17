How to Watch the Celtics vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics (9-2) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (5-6) on November 17, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.
Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- Boston has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Raptors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at first.
- The Celtics average 119.4 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 110.9 the Raptors give up.
- Boston is 8-0 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Celtics are posting 10.7 more points per game (125.2) than they are away from home (114.5).
- Boston surrenders 102.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 108.7 in road games.
- The Celtics are draining 17.8 threes per game with a 41.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.8 more threes and 8.8% points better than they're averaging in road games (15 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Brown
|Questionable
|Illness
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Questionable
|Knee
|Al Horford
|Questionable
|Toe
