Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Scottie Barnes and others are listed when the Boston Celtics visit the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Friday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and NBCS-BOS

TSN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: +110)

The 29.7 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 2.2 more than his prop total set for Friday (27.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 less than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +140) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Friday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 22.5. That's 2.2 less than his season average.

He has pulled down six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Brown's assists average -- 2.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Friday's prop bet.

His 3.7 made three-pointers average is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Friday's over/under for Kristaps Porzingis is 18.5 points, 2.2 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 7.7 is lower than his over/under on Friday (6.5).

Porzingis' 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Barnes' 21 points per game are 2.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 8.7 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).

Barnes' assist average -- 6.7 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Barnes averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Dennis Schroder Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +110) 6.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: +116)

The 12.5 points prop total set for Dennis Schroder on Friday is 3.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (15.7).

He has grabbed three rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (2.5).

Schroder has averaged nine assists per game, 2.5 more than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Schroder has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 1.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

