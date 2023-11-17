Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Scottie Barnes and others are listed when the Boston Celtics visit the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Friday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TSN and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: +110)
  • The 29.7 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 2.2 more than his prop total set for Friday (27.5).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 less than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +140) 2.5 (Over: -106)
  • Friday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 22.5. That's 2.2 less than his season average.
  • He has pulled down six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
  • Brown's assists average -- 2.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Friday's prop bet.
  • His 3.7 made three-pointers average is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM
18.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +126)
  • Friday's over/under for Kristaps Porzingis is 18.5 points, 2.2 fewer than his season average.
  • His rebounding average of 7.7 is lower than his over/under on Friday (6.5).
  • Porzingis' 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: +102)
  • Barnes' 21 points per game are 2.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average of 8.7 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).
  • Barnes' assist average -- 6.7 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Barnes averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Dennis Schroder Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +110) 6.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: +116)
  • The 12.5 points prop total set for Dennis Schroder on Friday is 3.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (15.7).
  • He has grabbed three rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (2.5).
  • Schroder has averaged nine assists per game, 2.5 more than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Schroder has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 1.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

