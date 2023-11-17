Friday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Toronto Raptors (5-6) and the Boston Celtics (9-2) at Scotiabank Arena features the Raptors' Scottie Barnes and the Celtics' Jayson Tatum as players to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: TSN, NBCS-BOS

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics were victorious in their most recent game versus the 76ers, 117-107, on Wednesday. Tatum was their leading scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 29 8 6 2 0 4 Derrick White 27 3 5 1 0 4 Jrue Holiday 18 10 3 1 2 2

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum provides the Celtics 29.7 points, 8.3 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Jaylen Brown averages 24.7 points, 6.0 boards and 2.7 assists, making 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 45.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 treys per game (10th in league).

The Celtics receive 20.7 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis.

The Celtics get 15.0 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Derrick White.

Jrue Holiday gives the Celtics 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4.0 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 2.0 blocks.

