2023 CME Group Tour Championship Schedule: Friday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ruoning Yin heads the leaderboard of the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club through one round of play, with a score of -9. Second round action continues in Naples, Florida, tune in to see how the event unfolds.
How to Watch the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship
- Start Time: 7:55 AM ET
- Venue: Tiburon Golf Club
- Location: Naples, Florida
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,556 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: NBC
CME Group Tour Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Ruoning Yin
|1st
|-9
|63
|Nasa Hataoka
|1st
|-9
|63
|Minjee Lee
|3rd
|-8
|64
|Anna Nordqvist
|4th
|-7
|65
|Yu Liu
|5th
|-6
|66
CME Group Tour Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|7:55 AM ET
|Gemma Dryburgh (+3/59th), Danielle Kang (+3/59th)
|12:25 PM ET
|Patty Tavatanakit (-6/5th), Yu Liu (-6/5th)
|12:15 PM ET
|Alison Lee (-6/5th), Hye-jin Choi (-6/5th)
|12:05 PM ET
|Georgia Hall (-6/5th), Jennifer Kupcho (-5/10th)
|11:55 AM ET
|Atthaya Thitikul (-5/10th), Xiyu Lin (-5/10th)
|11:45 AM ET
|Madelene Sagstrom (-4/13th), Linnea Strom (-4/13th)
|11:35 AM ET
|Amy Yang (-4/13th), Esther Henseleit (-4/13th)
|11:25 AM ET
|Ashleigh Buhai (-4/13th), Leona Maguire (-4/13th)
|11:15 AM ET
|Nelly Korda (-4/13th), Yuka Saso (-4/13th)
|11:05 AM ET
|A Lim Kim (-3/22nd), Charley Hull (-4/13th)
