Ivy League Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:27 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Friday's college basketball slate includes four games with Ivy League teams in play. Among those games is the Princeton Tigers squaring off against the UCLA Bruins.
Ivy League Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Princeton Tigers at UCLA Bruins
|2:30 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|Yale Bulldogs at Lehigh Mountain Hawks
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Rhode Island Rams at Brown Bears
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
