Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be hitting the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brown, in his most recent time out, had 22 points and six assists in a 114-98 win over the Knicks.

In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-105)

Over 22.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-105)

Over 5.5 (-105) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+140)

Over 3.5 (+140) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were ranked fourth in the league defensively last season, allowing 111.4 points per contest.

On the boards, the Raptors allowed 42.3 rebounds per contest last season, 10th in the league in that category.

The Raptors allowed 26.2 assists per contest last season (25th in the NBA).

On defense, the Raptors gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaylen Brown vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 32 29 5 2 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.