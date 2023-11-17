Friday's game between the Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1) and Vermont Catamounts (1-1) matching up at M&T Bank Arena has a projected final score of 68-49 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Quinnipiac, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Catamounts' last contest on Friday ended in a 57-47 loss to Providence.

Vermont vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut

Vermont vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 68, Vermont 49

Other America East Predictions

Vermont Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Catamounts had a +229 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 7.2 points per game. They put up 61.3 points per game to rank 253rd in college basketball and gave up 54.1 per outing to rank 10th in college basketball.

In conference play, Vermont scored fewer points (61.0 per game) than it did overall (61.3) in 2022-23.

At home, the Catamounts put up 62.5 points per game last season, 2.6 more than they averaged away (59.9).

Vermont conceded 51.6 points per game at home last season, and 57.0 on the road.

