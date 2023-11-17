Two hot squads square off when the Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) host the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Billikens are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Catamounts, victors in three in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Vermont vs. Saint Louis Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Vermont Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts shot 47.4% from the field, six% higher than the 41.4% the Billikens' opponents shot last season.
  • Vermont went 17-5 when it shot higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Billikens ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Catamounts ranked 351st.
  • The Catamounts averaged just 1.5 more points per game last year (72.7) than the Billikens allowed (71.2).
  • When it scored more than 71.2 points last season, Vermont went 16-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vermont Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Vermont averaged 80 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.2.
  • The Catamounts gave up fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (67.6) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Vermont drained more triples on the road (9 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (37.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vermont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Merrimack W 67-55 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
11/11/2023 SUNY-Plattsburgh W 92-41 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
11/16/2023 Charleston (SC) W 73-64 HTC Center
11/17/2023 Saint Louis - HTC Center
11/22/2023 NVU-Johnson - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
11/25/2023 @ Bradley - Carver Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.