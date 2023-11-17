How to Watch Vermont vs. Saint Louis on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Two hot squads square off when the Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) host the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Billikens are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Catamounts, victors in three in a row.
Vermont vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
Vermont Stats Insights
- The Catamounts shot 47.4% from the field, six% higher than the 41.4% the Billikens' opponents shot last season.
- Vermont went 17-5 when it shot higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Billikens ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Catamounts ranked 351st.
- The Catamounts averaged just 1.5 more points per game last year (72.7) than the Billikens allowed (71.2).
- When it scored more than 71.2 points last season, Vermont went 16-2.
Vermont Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Vermont averaged 80 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.2.
- The Catamounts gave up fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (67.6) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Vermont drained more triples on the road (9 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (37.3%).
Vermont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Merrimack
|W 67-55
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/11/2023
|SUNY-Plattsburgh
|W 92-41
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 73-64
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|HTC Center
|11/22/2023
|NVU-Johnson
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
