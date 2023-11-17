Two hot squads square off when the Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) host the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Billikens are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Catamounts, victors in three in a row.

Vermont vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

Vermont Stats Insights

The Catamounts shot 47.4% from the field, six% higher than the 41.4% the Billikens' opponents shot last season.

Vermont went 17-5 when it shot higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Billikens ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Catamounts ranked 351st.

The Catamounts averaged just 1.5 more points per game last year (72.7) than the Billikens allowed (71.2).

When it scored more than 71.2 points last season, Vermont went 16-2.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison

At home, Vermont averaged 80 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.2.

The Catamounts gave up fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (67.6) last season.

Beyond the arc, Vermont drained more triples on the road (9 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (37.3%).

Vermont Upcoming Schedule