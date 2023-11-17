Friday's game features the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) and the Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) facing off at HTC Center (on November 17) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-66 win for Vermont.

The game has no set line.

Vermont vs. Saint Louis Game Info & Odds

Vermont vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 72, Saint Louis 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Vermont vs. Saint Louis

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-6.5)

Vermont (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 137.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vermont Performance Insights

Vermont scored 72.7 points per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 66.9 points per contest (79th-ranked).

With 28.8 boards per game, the Catamounts ranked 322nd in the nation. They allowed 30.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 123rd in college basketball.

Vermont ranked 136th in the nation with 13.6 assists per contest.

The Catamounts forced 10.8 turnovers per game last year (276th-ranked in college basketball), but they committed only 8.9 turnovers per contest (fifth-best).

The Catamounts sank 8.6 treys per game (53rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 35.8% three-point percentage (87th-ranked).

Vermont allowed 7.2 threes per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 35.8% three-point percentage (303rd-ranked).

Vermont took 57.1% two-pointers and 42.9% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's baskets, 67.6% were two-pointers and 32.4% were three-pointers.

