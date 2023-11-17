How to Watch the Vermont vs. Quinnipiac Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Vermont Catamounts (1-1) take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at M&T Bank Arena. It tips at 4:00 PM ET.
click here to take a look at our score picks!
Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vermont vs. Quinnipiac 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Catamounts put up an average of 61.3 points per game last year, 7.3 more points than the 54 the Bobcats gave up.
- When Vermont allowed fewer than 61.5 points last season, it went 19-4.
- Last year, the 61.5 points per game the Bobcats scored were 7.4 more points than the Catamounts gave up (54.1).
- Quinnipiac had an 18-5 record last season when putting up more than 54.1 points.
- Last season, the Bobcats had a 36.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 18.6% lower than the 55.5% of shots the Catamounts' opponents made.
- The Catamounts shot 34.2% from the field, 15.8% lower than the 50% the Bobcats' opponents shot last season.
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 60-48
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|@ Providence
|L 57-47
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|11/17/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|-
|M&T Bank Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Rose
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Hertz Arena
