The Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) will play the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Vermont vs. Saint Louis Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Vermont Top Players (2022-23)

Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Saint Louis Top Players (2022-23)

Yuri Collins: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Gibson Jimerson: 14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Francis Okoro: 6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Javon Pickett: 10 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jake Forrester: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Vermont vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank 85th 75.5 Points Scored 72.7 152nd 214th 71.2 Points Allowed 66.9 79th 26th 35.2 Rebounds 28.8 322nd 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 5.6 351st 219th 7 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 12th 16.5 Assists 13.6 136th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 8.9 5th

