Vermont vs. Saint Louis: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) and the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) meet in a game with no set line at HTC Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Vermont vs. Saint Louis Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: HTC Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Catamounts Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 14 of Vermont's games last season hit the over.
- Against the spread, the Catamounts were 17-12-0 last season.
- Vermont put together a 17-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-16-0 mark from Saint Louis.
Vermont vs. Saint Louis Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Saint Louis
|75.5
|148.2
|71.2
|138.1
|144.4
|Vermont
|72.7
|148.2
|66.9
|138.1
|137.1
Additional Vermont Insights & Trends
- The Catamounts put up only 1.5 more points per game last year (72.7) than the Billikens allowed their opponents to score (71.2).
- Vermont went 10-4 against the spread and 16-2 overall when it scored more than 71.2 points last season.
Vermont vs. Saint Louis Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Saint Louis
|13-16-0
|14-15-0
|Vermont
|17-12-0
|14-15-0
Vermont vs. Saint Louis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Saint Louis
|Vermont
|15-3
|Home Record
|13-1
|4-7
|Away Record
|9-6
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|78.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.2
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-6-0
