The Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) and the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) meet in a game with no set line at HTC Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Vermont vs. Saint Louis Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Catamounts Betting Records & Stats

A total of 14 of Vermont's games last season hit the over.

Against the spread, the Catamounts were 17-12-0 last season.

Vermont put together a 17-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-16-0 mark from Saint Louis.

Vermont vs. Saint Louis Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Louis 75.5 148.2 71.2 138.1 144.4 Vermont 72.7 148.2 66.9 138.1 137.1

Additional Vermont Insights & Trends

The Catamounts put up only 1.5 more points per game last year (72.7) than the Billikens allowed their opponents to score (71.2).

Vermont went 10-4 against the spread and 16-2 overall when it scored more than 71.2 points last season.

Vermont vs. Saint Louis Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Louis 13-16-0 14-15-0 Vermont 17-12-0 14-15-0

Vermont vs. Saint Louis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Louis Vermont 15-3 Home Record 13-1 4-7 Away Record 9-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 78.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

