The Washington State Cougars (4-6) play a familiar opponent when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Martin Stadium in a Pac-12 battle.

Washington State is averaging 421 yards per game on offense, which ranks 42nd in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Cougars rank 104th, surrendering 411.1 yards per game. Colorado has sputtering defensively, ranking second-worst with 464.2 total yards given up per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, compiling 384.6 total yards per contest (69th-ranked).

Washington State vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Washington State vs. Colorado Key Statistics

Washington State Colorado 421 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.6 (71st) 411.1 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.2 (130th) 83.7 (130th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 69.9 (133rd) 337.3 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.7 (9th) 17 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (6th) 11 (100th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has thrown for 3,131 yards, completing 67.1% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 136 yards (13.6 ypg) on 99 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nakia Watson, has carried the ball 70 times for 210 yards (21 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 19 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

Lincoln Victor's leads his squad with 723 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 73 catches (out of 100 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Kyle Willams has hauled in 53 receptions totaling 712 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Josh Kelly's 47 grabs are good enough for 687 yards and seven touchdowns.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has racked up 3,144 yards on 69.4% passing while recording 26 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has run for 278 yards on 68 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also added 32 catches, totaling 260 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game.

Anthony Hankerson has totaled 272 yards on 66 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has totaled 65 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 867 (86.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 93 times and has four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has racked up 536 receiving yards (53.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 54 receptions.

Travis Hunter has racked up 532 reciving yards (53.2 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

