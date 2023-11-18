Ahead of Week 12 of the college football season, let's take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the AAC stacks up against the competition.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. SMU

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win AAC: +150

+150 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th

125th Last Game: W 45-21 vs North Texas

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Memphis

@ Memphis Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN

2. Memphis

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

8-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win AAC: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th

108th Last Game: W 44-38 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: SMU

SMU Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN

3. Tulane

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

9-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win AAC: +165

+165 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 115th

115th Last Game: W 24-22 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic

@ Florida Atlantic Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+

4. UTSA

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-4

7-3 | 8-4 Odds to Win AAC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th

124th Last Game: W 34-14 vs Rice

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: South Florida

South Florida Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

TV Channel: ESPN

5. Rice

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 97th

97th Last Game: L 34-14 vs UTSA

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Charlotte

@ Charlotte Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+

6. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 117th

117th Last Game: L 22-7 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Tulane

Tulane Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+

7. Navy

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 118th

118th Last Game: W 31-6 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: East Carolina

East Carolina Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN

8. East Carolina

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-8 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 70th

70th Last Game: W 22-7 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Navy

@ Navy Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN

9. South Florida

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th

119th Last Game: W 27-23 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ UTSA

@ UTSA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

TV Channel: ESPN

10. North Texas

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 110th

110th Last Game: L 45-21 vs SMU

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Tulsa

@ Tulsa Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+

11. UAB

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 89th

89th Last Game: L 31-6 vs Navy

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Temple

Temple Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+

12. Charlotte

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-7 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 99th

99th Last Game: L 44-38 vs Memphis

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Rice

Rice Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+

13. Tulsa

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 87th

87th Last Game: L 24-22 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: North Texas

North Texas Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+

14. Temple

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-7 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th

113th Last Game: L 27-23 vs South Florida

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ UAB

@ UAB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+

