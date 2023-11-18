On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Alexander Newhook going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Newhook stats and insights

  • Newhook has scored in three of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
  • Newhook has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 30 total goals (two per game).
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Newhook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 13:43 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:59 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:43 Away L 3-2
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 4-3 SO

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

