Will Alexander Newhook Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 18?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Alexander Newhook going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Newhook stats and insights
- Newhook has scored in three of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- Newhook has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 30 total goals (two per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Newhook recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|13:43
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:59
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|18:43
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.