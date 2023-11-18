On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Brad Marchand going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

  • In six of 15 games this season, Marchand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Canadiens this season in one game (five shots).
  • Marchand has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
  • He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 13.5% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Marchand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:03 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 22:03 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 20:09 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:26 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:19 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:23 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 20:09 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:22 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:59 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:32 Away W 3-0

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

