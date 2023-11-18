Should you wager on Brandon Carlo to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlo stats and insights

  • Carlo has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Carlo has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Carlo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:52 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:11 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:16 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:55 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:49 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:50 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:21 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:28 Away W 3-0

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

