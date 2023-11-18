Will Brendan Gallagher Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 18?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brendan Gallagher a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Gallagher stats and insights
- Gallagher has scored in five of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Gallagher averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 30 goals in total (just two per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Gallagher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|13:48
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|14:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|16:20
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Canadiens vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
