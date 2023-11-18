For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brendan Gallagher a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Gallagher stats and insights

  • Gallagher has scored in five of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Bruins this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Gallagher averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 30 goals in total (just two per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Gallagher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:53 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 13:48 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:01 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 2 1 1 14:05 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:20 Away L 3-2
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 4-3 SO

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

