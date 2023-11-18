Having lost three in a row, the Montreal Canadiens visit the Boston Bruins on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info

Bruins vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Canadiens Bruins 3-2 (F/OT) MON

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in NHL action, conceding 30 total goals (just two per game).

The Bruins' 50 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 34 goals over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 15 11 13 24 17 7 0% Brad Marchand 15 7 9 16 11 7 15.4% Charlie McAvoy 11 2 11 13 11 2 - Pavel Zacha 15 5 7 12 7 5 50.9% Charlie Coyle 15 5 6 11 5 5 53%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have given up 59 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 27th in the league.

The Canadiens' 49 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Canadiens are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players