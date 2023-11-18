The Boston Bruins (12-1-2) host the Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2), who have dropped three in a row, on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NESN.

The Bruins' offense has scored 34 goals in their past 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 23 goals. They have had 32 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored eight goals (25.0%). They are 7-1-2 in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Bruins 5, Canadiens 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-275)

Bruins (-275) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have finished 2-2-4 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 12-1-2.

Boston is 3-1-2 (eight points) in its six games decided by one goal.

Boston has taken three points from the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-1 record).

The Bruins are 11-1-1 in the 13 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 23 points).

In the seven games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 4-1-2 to record 10 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 6-0-1 (13 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 6-1-1 to record 13 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 13th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.88 22nd 1st 2 Goals Allowed 3.47 23rd 12th 31.7 Shots 29.8 22nd 20th 31 Shots Allowed 34.4 29th 12th 22% Power Play % 20.59% 15th 1st 91.23% Penalty Kill % 75.34% 23rd

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

