Bruins vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 18
The Boston Bruins (12-1-2) host the Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2), who have dropped three in a row, on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NESN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Bruins' offense has scored 34 goals in their past 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 23 goals. They have had 32 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored eight goals (25.0%). They are 7-1-2 in those games.
Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Bruins 5, Canadiens 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-275)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have finished 2-2-4 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 12-1-2.
- Boston is 3-1-2 (eight points) in its six games decided by one goal.
- Boston has taken three points from the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-1 record).
- The Bruins are 11-1-1 in the 13 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 23 points).
- In the seven games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 4-1-2 to record 10 points.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 6-0-1 (13 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 6-1-1 to record 13 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|13th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|2.88
|22nd
|1st
|2
|Goals Allowed
|3.47
|23rd
|12th
|31.7
|Shots
|29.8
|22nd
|20th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|34.4
|29th
|12th
|22%
|Power Play %
|20.59%
|15th
|1st
|91.23%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.34%
|23rd
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.