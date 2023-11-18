Bruins vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 18
The Boston Bruins (12-1-2) host the Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2, losers of three in a row) at TD Garden. The contest on Saturday, November 18 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NESN.
The Bruins' offense has scored 34 goals over their last 10 games, while their defense has allowed 23 goals. They have registered 32 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored eight goals (25.0%). They are 7-1-2 in those games.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Bruins 5, Canadiens 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-275)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins are 2-2-4 in overtime games on their way to a 12-1-2 overall record.
- Boston is 3-1-2 (eight points) in its six games decided by one goal.
- Boston has taken three points from the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-1 record).
- The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 13 games (11-1-1, 23 points).
- In the seven games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 4-1-2 to record 10 points.
- In the seven games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 6-0-1 (13 points).
- The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Bruins went 6-1-1 in those matchups (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|13th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|2.88
|22nd
|1st
|2
|Goals Allowed
|3.47
|23rd
|12th
|31.7
|Shots
|29.8
|22nd
|20th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|34.4
|29th
|12th
|22%
|Power Play %
|20.59%
|14th
|1st
|91.23%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.34%
|23rd
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
