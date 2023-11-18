The Boston Bruins (12-1-2) host the Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2, losers of three in a row) at TD Garden. The contest on Saturday, November 18 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NESN.

The Bruins' offense has scored 34 goals over their last 10 games, while their defense has allowed 23 goals. They have registered 32 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored eight goals (25.0%). They are 7-1-2 in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Bruins 5, Canadiens 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-275)

Bruins (-275) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 2-2-4 in overtime games on their way to a 12-1-2 overall record.

Boston is 3-1-2 (eight points) in its six games decided by one goal.

Boston has taken three points from the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-1 record).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 13 games (11-1-1, 23 points).

In the seven games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 4-1-2 to record 10 points.

In the seven games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 6-0-1 (13 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Bruins went 6-1-1 in those matchups (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 13th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.88 22nd 1st 2 Goals Allowed 3.47 23rd 12th 31.7 Shots 29.8 22nd 20th 31 Shots Allowed 34.4 29th 12th 22% Power Play % 20.59% 14th 1st 91.23% Penalty Kill % 75.34% 23rd

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

