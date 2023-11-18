The Boston Bruins (12-1-2) host the Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2), who have lost three in a row, on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NESN.

The Canadiens have gone 3-6-1 in the last 10 games, totaling 27 total goals (eight power-play goals on 39 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.5%). They have given up 33 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Bruins 5, Canadiens 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-275)

Bruins (-275) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Bruins Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a 7-8-2 record this season and are 5-2-7 in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Montreal has earned 10 points (5-3-0) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Canadiens recorded only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Montreal has one point (0-4-1) in five games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Canadiens have scored three or more goals in 11 games, earning 15 points from those contests.

This season, Montreal has recorded a single power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 4-5-1 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 1-1-1 (three points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents 14 times this season, and earned 13 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 13th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.88 22nd 1st 2 Goals Allowed 3.47 23rd 12th 31.7 Shots 29.8 22nd 20th 31 Shots Allowed 34.4 29th 12th 22% Power Play % 20.59% 15th 1st 91.23% Penalty Kill % 75.34% 23rd

Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

