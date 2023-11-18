Bruins vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the Boston Bruins (12-1-2) on the road on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NESN.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-275)
|Canadiens (+225)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won nine of their 12 games when favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).
- Boston is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 73.3%.
- In five games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info
Bruins vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|50 (17th)
|Goals
|49 (19th)
|30 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|59 (27th)
|11 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (7th)
|5 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (29th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 7-1-2 overall.
- Four of Boston's last 10 contests went over.
- The Bruins have had an average of 5.9 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Bruins offense's 50 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Bruins are the strongest unit in league play, conceding 30 total goals (just two per game).
- The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +20.
