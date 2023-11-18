The injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2) ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins (12-1-2) currently features six players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Arber Xhekaj D Questionable Upper Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Questionable Lower Body Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body Morgan Geekie C Out Upper Body Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body

Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens' 49 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 18th in the NHL.

Montreal has conceded 59 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 27th in the league.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -10.

Bruins Season Insights

Boston ranks 16th in the NHL with 50 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Its goal differential (+20) makes the team third-best in the league.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-275) Canadiens (+225) 6

