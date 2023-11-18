Having lost three in a row, the Montreal Canadiens visit the Boston Bruins on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+ and NESN is the spot to tune in to watch the Bruins and the Canadiens hit the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and NESN

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Canadiens vs Bruins Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Canadiens Bruins 3-2 (F/OT) MON

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have allowed 59 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 27th in the league.

The Canadiens have 49 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 27 goals during that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 17 6 9 15 14 6 51.5% Cole Caufield 17 5 10 15 7 6 50% Michael Matheson 17 4 10 14 23 4 - Sean Monahan 17 6 7 13 9 9 59% Alexander Newhook 17 4 5 9 13 7 38.8%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 30 total goals (just two per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 50 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players