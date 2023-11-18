How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost three in a row, the Montreal Canadiens visit the Boston Bruins on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
ESPN+ and NESN is the spot to tune in to watch the Bruins and the Canadiens hit the ice.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Canadiens vs Bruins Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|Bruins
|3-2 (F/OT) MON
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have allowed 59 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 27th in the league.
- The Canadiens have 49 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 27 goals during that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|17
|6
|9
|15
|14
|6
|51.5%
|Cole Caufield
|17
|5
|10
|15
|7
|6
|50%
|Michael Matheson
|17
|4
|10
|14
|23
|4
|-
|Sean Monahan
|17
|6
|7
|13
|9
|9
|59%
|Alexander Newhook
|17
|4
|5
|9
|13
|7
|38.8%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 30 total goals (just two per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 50 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|15
|11
|13
|24
|17
|7
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|15
|7
|9
|16
|11
|7
|15.4%
|Charlie McAvoy
|11
|2
|11
|13
|11
|2
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|15
|5
|7
|12
|7
|5
|50.9%
|Charlie Coyle
|15
|5
|6
|11
|5
|5
|53%
