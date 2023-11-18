Canadiens vs. Bruins: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 18
The Boston Bruins (12-1-2) are heavily favored on their home ice against the Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2) on Saturday, November 18. The Bruins are -275 on the moneyline to win against the Canadiens (+225) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NESN.
Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Canadiens vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Bruins Moneyline
|Canadiens Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-275
|+225
|6
|FanDuel
|-265
|+215
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canadiens vs. Bruins Betting Trends
- In five of 15 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
- The Bruins are 9-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Canadiens have been listed as the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.
- Boston is 2-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- Montreal has had moneyline odds of +225 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Canadiens Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-1-2
|5-5
|4-6-0
|5.9
|3.4
|2.3
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-1-2
|3.4
|2.3
|8
|25.0%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|3-6-1
|7-3
|5-5-0
|6.4
|2.7
|3.3
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|3-6-1
|2.7
|3.3
|8
|20.5%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-0
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
|Record as ML Favorite
|0-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-7
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
