The Boston Bruins (12-1-2) are heavily favored on their home ice against the Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2) on Saturday, November 18. The Bruins are -275 on the moneyline to win against the Canadiens (+225) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NESN.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Canadiens vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Betting Trends

In five of 15 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Bruins are 9-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Canadiens have been listed as the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

Boston is 2-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Montreal has had moneyline odds of +225 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 5-5 4-6-0 5.9 3.4 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.4 2.3 8 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 7-3 5-5-0 6.4 2.7 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.7 3.3 8 20.5% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

