David Pastrnak and Nicholas Suzuki are two of the top players to watch when the Boston Bruins face the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Montreal's Suzuki has totaled nine assists and six goals in 17 games. That's good for 15 points.

Montreal's Cole Caufield has posted 15 total points (0.9 per game), with five goals and 10 assists.

This season, Michael Matheson has scored four goals and contributed 10 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 14.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau's record stands at 1-2-0 on the season, giving up 12 goals (4.0 goals against average) and compiling 92 saves with an .885% save percentage (53rd in the league).

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (24 points), via collected 11 goals and 13 assists.

Brad Marchand is another important player for Boston, with 16 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding nine assists.

Charlie McAvoy has 13 points for Boston, via two goals and 11 assists.

In seven games, Jeremy Swayman's record is 6-0-1. He has conceded 12 goals (1.69 goals against average) and has recorded 202 saves.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 13th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.88 22nd 1st 2 Goals Allowed 3.47 23rd 12th 31.7 Shots 29.8 22nd 20th 31 Shots Allowed 34.4 29th 12th 22% Power Play % 20.59% 15th 1st 91.23% Penalty Kill % 75.34% 23rd

