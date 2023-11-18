Canadiens vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they take on the Boston Bruins (12-1-2) on the road on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NESN.
Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-275)
|Canadiens (+225)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- This season the Canadiens have won five of the 15 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Montreal has played as an underdog of +225 or more one time this season and lost that game.
- The implied probability of a win by the Canadiens, based on the moneyline, is 30.8%.
- Montreal has played nine games this season with over 6 goals.
Canadiens vs Bruins Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|50 (17th)
|Goals
|49 (19th)
|30 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|59 (27th)
|11 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (7th)
|5 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (29th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Montreal went 7-3-0 against the spread and 3-6-1 straight up.
- Five of Montreal's past 10 games have hit the over.
- The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.4.
- The Canadiens have the league's 19th-ranked scoring offense (49 total goals, 2.9 per game).
- The Canadiens' 59 total goals conceded (3.5 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.
- Their -10 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.
