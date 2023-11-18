The Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they take on the Boston Bruins (12-1-2) on the road on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NESN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-275) Canadiens (+225) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have won five of the 15 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been an underdog.

Montreal has played as an underdog of +225 or more one time this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win by the Canadiens, based on the moneyline, is 30.8%.

Montreal has played nine games this season with over 6 goals.

Canadiens vs Bruins Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 50 (17th) Goals 49 (19th) 30 (1st) Goals Allowed 59 (27th) 11 (17th) Power Play Goals 14 (7th) 5 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (29th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Montreal went 7-3-0 against the spread and 3-6-1 straight up.

Five of Montreal's past 10 games have hit the over.

The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.4.

The Canadiens have the league's 19th-ranked scoring offense (49 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Canadiens' 59 total goals conceded (3.5 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

Their -10 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.