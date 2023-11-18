Nicholas Suzuki and David Pastrnak are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins play at TD Garden on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canadiens vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Suzuki has totaled six goals and nine assists in 17 games for Montreal, good for 15 points.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 2 2 2 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 0 0 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 1 0 1 1 at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 1 2 4

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Cole Caufield has totaled 15 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has five goals and 10 assists.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 8 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 0 1 3

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Michael Matheson is a key player on offense for Montreal with four goals and 10 assists.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 2 2 4 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 1 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 1 0 1 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 2 3 5

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Pastrnak is Boston's top contributor with 24 points. He has 11 goals and 13 assists this season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canadiens Nov. 11 0 1 1 6 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 1 2 3 5 at Stars Nov. 6 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 4 1 1 2 7

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Brad Marchand has accumulated 16 points (1.1 per game), scoring seven goals and adding nine assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 0 2 2 2 at Stars Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 at Red Wings Nov. 4 0 0 0 5

