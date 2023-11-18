Will Charlie McAvoy Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 18?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Charlie McAvoy to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
McAvoy stats and insights
- In two of 11 games this season, McAvoy has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has taken three shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- McAvoy averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 59 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
McAvoy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|24:21
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|26:44
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|21:19
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|21:24
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|3
|0
|3
|26:11
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|24:57
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|26:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:50
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/14/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|26:10
|Home
|W 3-2
Bruins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
