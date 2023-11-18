For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Christian Dvorak a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Dvorak stats and insights

Dvorak has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).

Dvorak has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 30 goals in total (just two per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

