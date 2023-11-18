Will Christian Dvorak Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 18?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Christian Dvorak a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Dvorak stats and insights
- Dvorak has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).
- Dvorak has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 30 goals in total (just two per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
