Will Cole Caufield Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 18?
In the upcoming matchup against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Cole Caufield to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Caufield stats and insights
- Caufield has scored in five of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Caufield has picked up two goals and six assists on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 30 total goals (two per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Caufield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|15:52
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:47
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|21:00
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|18:57
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|20:04
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|22:32
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Canadiens vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
