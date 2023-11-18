In the upcoming matchup against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Cole Caufield to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

Caufield has scored in five of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Caufield has picked up two goals and six assists on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 30 total goals (two per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Caufield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:52 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:47 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:00 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 18:57 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:04 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:30 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 22:32 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 4-3 SO

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

