Cole Caufield and the Montreal Canadiens will play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at TD Garden. Looking to wager on Caufield's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cole Caufield vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Caufield Season Stats Insights

Caufield's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:02 per game on the ice, is +1.

In five of 17 games this year, Caufield has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Caufield has a point in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Caufield has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Caufield's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Caufield going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Caufield Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 30 goals in total (only 2.0 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 17 Games 2 15 Points 1 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.