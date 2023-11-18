Should you bet on Danton Heinen to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Heinen stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Heinen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Heinen has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.