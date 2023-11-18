In the contest between the Dartmouth Big Green and Brown Bears on Saturday, November 18 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Big Green to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Dartmouth vs. Brown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Dartmouth (-5.0) 48.2 Dartmouth 27, Brown 22

Dartmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Big Green compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last year.

The Big Green and their opponent combined to hit the over three out of 10 times last season.

Brown Betting Info (2022)

The Bears went 4-5-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Bears games.

Big Green vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Brown 26.9 28.0 29.3 29.3 25.0 27.0 Dartmouth 21.6 20.0 26.2 18.4 15.8 22.0

