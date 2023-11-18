The Brown Bears (5-4) hit the road for an Ivy League showdown against the Dartmouth Big Green (5-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Brown Stadium.

Brown is totaling 26.9 points per game offensively this year (54th in the FCS), and is surrendering 28.0 points per game (78th) on defense. Dartmouth has been excelling on defense, giving up just 20.0 points per game (20th-best). Offensively, it ranks 88th by posting 21.6 points per game.

Dartmouth vs. Brown Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Venue: Brown Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Dartmouth vs. Brown Key Statistics

Dartmouth Brown 322.2 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.1 (57th) 301.9 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.1 (67th) 149.1 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.7 (122nd) 173.1 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.4 (5th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Dartmouth Stats Leaders

Jackson Proctor has recored 674 passing yards, or 74.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 77% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with two interceptions.

Nick Howard has run for 520 yards on 122 carries so far this year while scoring 10 times on the ground.

Q Jones has taken 111 carries and totaled 441 yards with two touchdowns.

Paxton Scott has hauled in 609 receiving yards on 47 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Isaac Boston has collected 182 receiving yards (20.2 yards per game) on 16 receptions.

Daniel Haughton's 13 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 174 yards.

Brown Stats Leaders

Jake Willcox has thrown for 2,699 yards (299.9 ypg) to lead Brown, completing 62.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 121 rushing yards on 48 carries.

Stockton Owen has 335 rushing yards on 103 carries with seven touchdowns. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 176 yards (19.6 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Ian Franzoni has been handed the ball 56 times this year and racked up 193 yards (21.4 per game) with one touchdown. He's also helped out in the pass game with 21 grabs for 223 yards

Wes Rockett has hauled in 63 catches for 722 yards (80.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Graham Walker has caught 39 passes while averaging 47.0 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Mark Mahoney's 35 receptions have yielded 393 yards and three touchdowns.

