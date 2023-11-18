Will David Pastrnak Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 18?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is David Pastrnak a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: -135 (Bet $13.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Pastrnak stats and insights
- In nine of 15 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted six shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Pastrnak has accumulated three goals and seven assists.
- He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.0 blocked shots per game.
Pastrnak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|3
|1
|2
|17:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|22:06
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|20:07
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:53
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|18:56
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|20:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|20:10
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:29
|Away
|W 3-0
Bruins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
