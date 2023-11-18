The Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak included, will face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Pastrnak's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

David Pastrnak vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

Pastrnak has averaged 19:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

In Pastrnak's 15 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 12 of 15 games this year, Pastrnak has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 15 games this year, Pastrnak has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Pastrnak hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 54.1% chance of Pastrnak having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 15 Games 4 24 Points 9 11 Goals 3 13 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.