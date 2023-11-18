Will Derek Forbort Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 18?
Will Derek Forbort score a goal when the Boston Bruins square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Derek Forbort score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Forbort stats and insights
- Forbort is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Forbort has no points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 59 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Forbort recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:38
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|22:20
|Away
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 3-2
Bruins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
