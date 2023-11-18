Will Gustav Lindstrom Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 18?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Gustav Lindstrom going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Gustav Lindstrom score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lindstrom stats and insights
- Lindstrom has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- Lindstrom has zero points on the power play.
- Lindstrom averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 30 total goals (two per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.