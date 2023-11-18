Hampus Lindholm and the Boston Bruins will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. Thinking about a bet on Lindholm in the Bruins-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm's plus-minus this season, in 23:58 per game on the ice, is +1.

Lindholm has a goal in one of his 15 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in three of 15 games this season, Lindholm has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Lindholm has an assist in two of 15 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Lindholm goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 15 Games 4 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.