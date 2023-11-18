Will Jake Evans Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 18?
Will Jake Evans score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Evans stats and insights
- Evans has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- Evans has zero points on the power play.
- Evans ' shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 30 total goals (two per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Evans recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|11:29
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|12:55
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Canadiens vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
