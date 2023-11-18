On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Jakub Lauko going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauko stats and insights

Lauko is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).

Lauko has no points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

