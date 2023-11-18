Will Jakub Lauko Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 18?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Jakub Lauko going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Lauko stats and insights
- Lauko is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).
- Lauko has no points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
