On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is James van Riemsdyk going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

  • van Riemsdyk has scored in three of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • van Riemsdyk has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:05 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:56 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 13:52 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:20 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:03 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:23 Away W 3-0

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

