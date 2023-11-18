In the upcoming game against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jesse Ylonen to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ylonen stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Ylonen has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Ylonen has zero points on the power play.

Ylonen's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 30 total goals (two per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ylonen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 7:22 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:03 Home L 2-1 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:28 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 5-2 10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 3-2 OT 10/17/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:09 Home L 5-2 10/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:19 Home W 3-2 10/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:01 Away L 6-5 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.