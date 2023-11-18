When the Montreal Canadiens take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Johnathan Kovacevic find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kovacevic stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Kovacevic scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (one shot).

Kovacevic has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 30 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kovacevic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 21:27 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:28 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:33 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:11 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.