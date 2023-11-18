The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Harris score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jordan Harris score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Harris stats and insights

  • Harris is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
  • Harris has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 30 total goals (two per game).
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Harris recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:00 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:28 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:24 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 3-2
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:57 Away L 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:28 Home W 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:49 Home W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

