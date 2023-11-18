Will Jordan Harris Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 18?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Harris score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jordan Harris score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Harris stats and insights
- Harris is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- Harris has zero points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 30 total goals (two per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Harris recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|20:00
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:57
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|22:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|L 5-2
Canadiens vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
