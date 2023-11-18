The Montreal Canadiens, including Josh Anderson, take the ice Saturday against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Anderson against the Bruins, we have plenty of info to help.

Josh Anderson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Anderson has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 17:15 on the ice per game.

Anderson has yet to score a goal this season through 17 games played.

He has two games with a point this season, but in 17 contests Anderson has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Anderson has had an assist twice this year in 17 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Anderson has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Anderson has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Anderson Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 30 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 17 Games 4 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

