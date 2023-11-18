Will Justin Barron Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 18?
Will Justin Barron light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Barron stats and insights
- In four of 14 games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Barron has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 30.8% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 30 total goals (two per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Barron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:12
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:34
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:23
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:42
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|19:09
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.